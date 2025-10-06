Watch CBS News
Driver in San Francisco Pacific Heights neighborhood hits 3 people, including baby

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news.
The San Francisco Fire Department said three people, including a baby, were hit by a vehicle in Pacific Heights on Monday.

Crews responded to the crash at Divisadero Street and Pacific Avenue around 5:50 p.m. At the scene, police found the three pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle. 

All the pedestrians were conscious and breathing, and only one of them was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, the fire department said. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the department said.

