Bystander CPR helps save 18-year-old after near-drowning at San Gregorio State Beach

An 18-year-old was hospitalized Sunday evening after bystanders performed CPR following a near-drowning at San Gregorio State Beach, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit said firefighters responded to the lagoon area of San Gregorio State Beach after receiving reports of someone who had been submerged in the water for at least two minutes.

Bystanders found the teen unconscious, unresponsive and not breathing.

Before first responders arrived, Cal Fire said bystanders called 911 and immediately began CPR, eventually helping the patient regain breathing and consciousness.

After emergency crews arrived, the teen was taken to a hospital and was stable at last check, officials said.

Cal Fire said the incident "highlights the value of learning CPR."