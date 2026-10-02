California police arrest man, his mother for alleged DUIs on same evening

Authorities in California's Sonoma County said they arrested a man and his mother, both for suspected driving under the influence on the same evening.

According to police in Cotati, an officer was patrolling the downtown area Wednesday night when a passerby flagged him down and pointed out a vehicle driven by someone believed to be drunk.

Police said the officer followed the vehicle and spotted what was described as "multiple vehicle code violations" that were consistent with being impaired. The officer pulled over the vehicle, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following an investigation.

Following the arrest, the driver requested that his mother retrieve his dog and vehicle from the scene. Police said they specifically asked the mother if she herself had been drinking.

"The suspect's mother said she had not," police said in a statement.

When the suspect's mother arrived, police said they noticed "multiple signs" that she was intoxicated. After police conducted a separate investigation, the mother was arrested.

"This is another great example of how utilizing ride share services, planning ahead, or just not making the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking would have prevented all of this," the department added.

Police said the mother had a blood alcohol content of .18%, which is more than twice the legal limit. Meanwhile, the son refused a chemical test but eventually had his blood drawn pursuant to a warrant.

Both mother and son were booked into the Sonoma County jail. Their names were not released.