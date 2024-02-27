Corpse flower at California Academy of Sciences blooms; expected to last only a few days

The corpse flower at the California Academy of Sciences bloomed Tuesday, meaning visitors will have to make their way over to get a glimpse, and a whiff, of the flower.

Cal Academy expected "Mirage," their first corpse flower, to bloom sometime between Feb. 25 and Feb. 29. And around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, they tweeted the flower was blooming.

Visitors will need to make their way over to the Osher Rainforest, which opens at 10 a.m., soon as the bloom only lasts about one to three days.

It's happening! Mirage, our corpse flower, is blooming. Tune in to an after-hours corpse flower Q&A livestream with Academy biologist Tim Wong at 5:30PM PST.



Blooms of the plant, Amorphophallus titanum, can reach 10 feet high and emit a smell reminiscent of carrion, rotten fish, garlic, and sweaty feet.

It's a rare event, and normally draws extra visitors to the academy, for good reason. It's possible Mirage will not bloom again, or it could takes years for it to produce another flower.

According to Cal Academy, it's "because of the tremendous energy needed to flower."

The Academy has a livestream of the flower.