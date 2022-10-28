Contra Costa DA will not charge Deputy Andrew Hall in fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson

MARTINEZ -- Calling it a 'difficult and challenging case,' Contra Costa DA Diana Becton announced Friday her office will not file criminal charges against former deputy Andrew Hall in the 2021 fatal shooting of Tyrell Wilson

Becton said her office had consulted three police use-of-force experts before reaching a decision. One recommended charges while the other two called it lawful self-defense.

"A prosecutorial decision must rest squarely on the ability to prove an offense beyond reasonable doubt," the DA's office wrote in its final report. "After reviewing all the available evidence, one reasonable conclusion points to innocence and another reasonable conclusion points to guilt. As such no criminal charge will be brought in this matter at this time."

While at least for the moment there will be no criminal trial, Contra Costa County officials have agreed to pay $4.5 million to Wilson's family to settle a 2022 civil lawsuit.

The incident took place on March 11, 2021. At around 11:45 am, the California Highway Patrol received multiple calls reporting that someone on the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville was throwing rocks onto Interstate 680.

Hall -- then a Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy -- responded and located Wilson. After Hall exited his vehicle, he followed Wilson into the intersection while engaging in a verbal back-and-forth.

During the short encounter, Wilson told Hall not to touch him. Then, Wilson retrieved a folding knife from his jacket and held the blade by his right thigh.

He proceeded to take five steps away from Hall while saying -- "Touch me and see what's up. Touch me and see what's up."

Hall unholstered his firearm, pointed it at Wilson and ordered him to "Drop the knife" three times. Wilson took 2-3 steps towards Hall, raised the knife up to his chest, looked up at the sky, and said, "Kill me."

Hall then took approximately three steps backward and shot Wilson once in the head, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Wilson was transported by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. He died from a fatal gunshot wound two days later.

"This was a difficult and challenging case," Becton said in a news release. " My legal team and I spent a considerable amount of time and resources evaluating the evidence before coming to this conclusion...The loss of Tyrell Wilson's life weighs on our community and I express my deepest condolences to the Wilson family."

Just one month after Hall killed Wilson, Becton charged him with manslaughter and assault in the death of 32-year-old Laudemer Arboleda during a 2018 slow-speed chase through Danville.

Hall was ultimately convicted of assault, but jurors deadlocked on the manslaughter count. He is currently serving a six-year prison term in San Quentin.