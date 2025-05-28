Contra Costa County to hold weddings on top of Mount Diablo
Sixteen couples have the chance to tie the knot on the top of Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County.
The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's office has partnered with Mount Diablo State Park for the destination weddings on Friday, May 30, 2025.
"Our office loves providing this unique experience at the Summit of Mount Diablo," said Kristin B. Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder and Commissioner of Civil Marriages. "It is a very popular event and a favorite of both our customers and our staff and having the opportunity to offer multiple events each year gives us a great sense of pride and joy."
Couples who want to have a destination wedding have to preregister with the clerk-recorder's office in advance. County officials said they cannot marry couples who show-up on Friday without an appointment or without a valid marriage license.