CoCo County school board member calls for 4th of July boycott

MARTINEZ (KPIX) -- While many are getting ready to fire up the grill or attend a parade Monday, some people plan to boycott Fourth of July celebrations to protest the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

"America has hit a bottom low taking away women's reproductive rights," said Contra Costa County resident Anamarie Avila Farias. "We're all mad -- extremely mad -- that people want to shut us down and, in particular, men want to tell us what we're going to do with our reproductive rights is even more infuriating."

Avila Farias recently turned that anger into a social media post, calling for a boycott of the Fourth of July.

"It is not a country of equality for all and it's a very sad moment. I think how we choose to exercise and reflect is all a personal choice and a personal liberty," Avila Farias said.

Avila Farias is a member on the Contra Costa County Board of Education. Even though she said the boycott is her personal opinion and doesn't reflect the views of the board, conservatives from across the county have attacked her in recent days. They're calling her unpatriotic. Some are even demanding that she resign from the school board.

"We're the best country in the world and it's really sad and depressing that she's protesting that. Now again, what makes this country great is that any citizen has the right to do this. The issue is that she's a member of the school board and I don't think parents want this type of rhetoric being taught to their children," said Matt Shupe, chairman of the Contra Costa Republican Party.

The Contra Costa Republican Party is gathering signatures for a petition calling for her resignation.

Shupe said hundreds of people have already signed the petition and, if there's a strong interest, they may start a recall campaign to get her out of office.

"I think most people in California, Contra Costa County and throughout the country don't think that type of Anti-American rhetoric is acceptable in our education system," Shupe said.

"It's ridiculous. In fact, it should inspire more women to run and more women to defend women in office who get attacked by this vile vitriol from party politics," Avila Farias said.

Avila Farias has also received a lot of support from across the nation. While she started boycotting the July 4 holiday six years ago after former President Donald Trump was elected, more people are joining her protest this year.

"This is a time to inspire more women to seek city council, school board, higher office and running for Congress," Avila Farias said.

Instead of celebrating the Fourth, Avila Farias will be attending a pro-choice demonstration Monday morning in Martinez, one of several similar Independence Day protests in the Bay Area.