Connecticut Sun hosting Golden State Valkyries. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are playing the Connecticut Sun after Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points in the Connecticut Sun's 87-81 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Sun have gone 7-12 in home games. Connecticut has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Valkyries are 11-6 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Connecticut's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 82.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 86.9 Connecticut allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Valkyries defeated the Sun 79-64 in their last matchup on July 10. Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with 17 points, and Diamond Miller led the Sun with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Burke is averaging nine points for the Sun. Miller is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Burton is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries @ Connecticut Sun