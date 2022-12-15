Concord man charged in sexual assault, attempted kidnapping cases

CONCORD – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed four felony charges against a Concord man accused of sexual battery and attempted kidnapping in two separate cases.

Concord police said in a statement that on the mid-morning of Dec. 8, a woman was walking on Minert Road, near Oak Grove Road, when a man came up behind her, grabbed her, and attempted to kidnap her. The woman got away.

Police said the following day, the suspect returned and sexually assaulted another woman walking in the same area. Police were able to get the suspect's license plate number, which led them to his Concord home. Later that day, detectives arrested 22-year-old Rafael Mendoza-Reyes.

Mendoza-Reyes is currently in Contra Costa County Jail. The District Attorney's Office said it filed four felony charges against Mendoza-Reyes on Tuesday, including battery, attempted kidnapping to commit another crime, sexual battery by restraint, and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Concord police say Mendoza-Reyes was arrested last June by Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies after he allegedly sexually assaulted an Alamo woman who was gardening in her front yard. He was convicted of a felony and his prison sentence was suspended, and he was released four months later.

Concord police say the investigation is ongoing and there may be other victims in the community who haven't come forward. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Juan Piceno with CPD's Special Victims Unit at (925) 671-3235.