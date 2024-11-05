Concord polling place provides peace and quiet amid raucous election cycle

While interest in this presidential election has been at an all-time high, there were still places where the job of poll worker could be a bit sedate, including a site in Concord where democracy moved at a bit slower pace on Election Day.

This election seems destined to be a part of history. But first, history was playing a part in this election...with a polling place at the Concord Historical Museum.

"To be honest with you, it's such a unique experience for me, just being a part of history...literally!" said Chris Krnich, who held the lofty-sounding title of "Election Inspector" at the site.

"You know, I guess I'm a manager of this site, I would say? A lot of power, lot of responsibilities," he said with a laugh.

He laughed because the cavernous room of the former Masonic Hall was almost empty Tuesday. In fact, throughout most of the late morning there were more poll workers than voters.

Polling place at the Concord Historical Museum on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. CBS

"All these folks here, even though we kind of joke about the lulls, we're well aware," said Krnich. "We bring books, we bring...I think somebody is knitting over there...so, we keep ourselves busy."

So why did Krnich return to the site for his sixth election?

"I've had people come up and they've said, 'I'm 86-years-old, I've never voted in an election but I need to this year.' And so, it's really kind of fun and interesting to hear that," Krnich said.

And even as she waited for voters, veteran poll worker Sarah Strong had a strong sense of the importance of the mission.

"We're helping. This is an important process in our lives," she said, but also admitted she was expecting more voters. "Yeah, I was. I hadn't been to this place before. But what I didn't expect were so many provisional ballots."

That's what Kyle Cook needed. He just moved into the area and made use of a machine that could generate a new ballot for him. But even he was not expecting things to be quite that quiet.

"No, I thought it would be a little bit more rambunctious," he said. "Social media is popping off right and left. I think every other reel is about voting, getting out there. But it's...it's quiet."

In some ways, it's a testament to our democracy that five people spent their day in a largely empty building to give people the right to vote...whether they chose to or not.

"I always kind of joke that we are overstaffed here, right?" said Krnich. "But as a county and as a country, we've really put a lot of focus and meaning behind our elections. And then, at the end of the day, it's the end of the day, and we realize that, you know, in our little neck of the woods, maybe we made a difference."

To those who voted, they did make a difference...because what a difference it would be if they weren't there.