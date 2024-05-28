Concord police arrest man in Monday evening home invasion

Concord police arrested a man Monday evening after he forced his way into a woman's home and held her and three children at gunpoint.

Police were called at 6:08 p.m. to a home on Rosebrook Court by the victim, who said a man she recognized from the neighborhood, later identified as 47-year-old Christian Stuart, forced his way into her home carrying a handgun.

She said Stuart waved his firearm around and pointed his firearm at her and one of the children. Police said the adult victim distracted Stuart, allowing the everyone to escape.

Arriving officers surrounded the residence, deployed a drone and ordered a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood. Police said they heard several gunshots coming from inside the home.

Police said a standoff ensued that ended after a couple hours when Stuart exited the residence holding the firearm. He was safely taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Police found several bullet impacts inside the residence as well as evidence of a small fire.

Stuart told officers he entered the victim's home because he was being followed by several armed subjects. A thorough investigation was conducted, and no evidence was located to support Stuart's statement.

Stuart was arrested and booked into Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, arson, negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and cruelty to a child.