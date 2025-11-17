Concord pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle along Monument Boulevard

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Concord along a busy thoroughfare over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident happened on Sunday just before 8 p.m. on Monument Boulevard near Reganti Drive west of Oak Grove Road. The Concord Police Department said in a social media post that officers arrived to find a 55-year-old man who was unresponsive. Medics later pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative in the investigation. Police said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The victim was not identified and no other information was immediately available.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to contact traffic unit Officer Evan Doiron at (925) 671-5096.