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Hazmat spill in Concord sends 4 people to the hospital, including 2 firefighters

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A hazmat incident in Concord sent four people, including two firefighters, to the hospital on Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Con Fire said crews were at Bisso Lane due to an accidental spill of organophosphorus and that two people had to be taken to the hospital with moderate exposure to the chemicals.

The chemical was isolated around 3 p.m., but crews were still going to be at the scene, Con Fire said.

There were also two firefighters who were taken to the hospital. Con Fire did not state what their condition was or the extent of the injuries.  

Organophosphorus is a compound that can be used in fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, and exposure can cause the nervous system to stop working properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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