Hazmat spill in Concord sends 4 people to the hospital, including 2 firefighters

A hazmat incident in Concord sent four people, including two firefighters, to the hospital on Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Con Fire said crews were at Bisso Lane due to an accidental spill of organophosphorus and that two people had to be taken to the hospital with moderate exposure to the chemicals.

The chemical was isolated around 3 p.m., but crews were still going to be at the scene, Con Fire said.

Con Fire is on scene of a hazardous materials incident on Bisso Lane in Concord due to an accidental spill of organo phosphorus. Two people transported with moderate exposure. pic.twitter.com/lXpHJ7SWl1 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 23, 2026

There were also two firefighters who were taken to the hospital. Con Fire did not state what their condition was or the extent of the injuries.

Organophosphorus is a compound that can be used in fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, and exposure can cause the nervous system to stop working properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.