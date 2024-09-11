Vegetation fire burns in Concord near Highway 4

A wind-whipped vegetation fire was burning in Concord near Highway 4 Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the Willow Fire began burning in the area of Willow Pass Road and Avila Road at about 1:10 p.m. As of about 2 p.m. the fire had reached 50 acres and had zero containment, Cal Fire said.

Winds in the area were gusting to 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

🔥New Start 🔥 The Willow Fire has been reported near Concord off the Willow Pass Road exit on State Route 4. At the moment winds are from the WSW gusting to 24 mph. Follow @calfireSCU for the latest. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oCgt71Zixj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2024

No structures were immediately threatened. Cal Fire said it was battling the fire in unified command with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.