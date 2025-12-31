2 fatally shot during New Year's Eve "family disturbance" in Concord home

Two people have died, and a third person was arrested following a shooting inside a Concord home on New Year's Eve.

According to police, officers were called to the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday following a report of what was described as a "family disturbance." When police arrived, they found two people who were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police detained a third person inside the home, who was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers did not release the names of the victims or the suspects.

In a statement Wednesday, police said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no active threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luciano of the department's Major Crimes Unit at 925-603-5831.