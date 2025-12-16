1 killed, 3 injured in family dispute in unincorporated Concord, deputies say

One person has died, and three others were hospitalized following a domestic dispute and altercation in an East Bay home Monday morning, deputies said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on the 5100 block of Laurel Drive in unincorporated Concord to perform a welfare check shortly after 8 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a person living at the home deceased. Deputies also found three others in the home with injuries, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not release the victim's name.

In a statement Monday, detectives said they believe the incident began as a domestic issue when a family dispute escalated into an altercation. There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at 925-313-2600. Tips can be also be given by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling 866-846-3592.