Man killed in Concord drive-by shooting was former youth baseball coach

The victim in a Concord deadly drive-by shooting was a local youth baseball coach, the Concord Junior Giants commissioner confirmed.

Omar Gonzalez was killed in the early morning of April 14.

Police said officers were in the area of Monument Boulevard and Meadow Lane when they heard several gunshots. They responded to the scene and found Gonzalez near the intersection of Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive.

Police said he died at the scene.

Gonzalez was a coach with the Concord Junior Giants league from 2016 to 2021. Commissioner Ana Villalobos released a statement following his death.

"Omar Gonzalez was more than a coach — he was family. For years, he poured his heart into the Concord Junior Giants league, mentoring players with kindness, patience and love. He called me 'Mama Bear' and never let me carry an equipment bag — that's just who he was. Omar made everyone feel seen and valued, and our community won't be the same without him. Once a Junior Giant, always a Junior Giant. We'll miss him deeply," Villalobos said.

Concord Police said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting. He was identified by police as 27-year-old Chance Martin of Pittsburg.

Police said investigators believe Martin and a group of men got into an argument in a parking lot on 1500 Monument Boulevard. Martin left but then returned and fired several shots at the group of men from inside his vehicle, police said.

Concord Police said its detectives, the U.S. Marshals Service, Pleasant Hill Police and Antioch Police served search warrants in Pleasant Hill and Antioch in connection to the shooting.

They were able to find Martin and arrested him on suspicion of murder, police said. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

The Contra Costa District Attorney has filed murder charges, police said