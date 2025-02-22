Concord convenience store employee shoots, kills would-be armed robber

Concord police said a would-be armed robber was shot and killed at a convenience store Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a person with a shotgun walked into a convenience store on the 3200 block of Willow Road.

Police said the person demanded an employee open the safe, while another employee at the store heard and saw the situation unfold.

According to police, the second employee, with their own gun, then shot the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene.