Watch CBS News
Crime

Concord convenience store employee shoots, kills would-be armed robber

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 2-22-25
PIX Now morning edition 2-22-25 12:45

Concord police said a would-be armed robber was shot and killed at a convenience store Friday night. 

Around 11:30 p.m., a person with a shotgun walked into a convenience store on the 3200 block of Willow Road. 

Police said the person demanded an employee open the safe, while another employee at the store heard and saw the situation unfold. 

According to police, the second employee, with their own gun, then shot the suspect.  

The suspect died at the scene. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.