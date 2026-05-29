Comedian Phil Medina returns as headliner to San Jose stage where his career began

One of the Bay Area's most recognizable comedy venues is preparing for another packed night of stand-up as comedian Phil Medina returns to the stage where his career began.

The San Jose Improv, a downtown comedy club that has hosted some of the biggest names in stand-up, will welcome Medina back as a headliner years after he first performed there as an aspiring comic.

"We are at the beautiful San Jose Improv, here in San Jose, California, and it is one of the nicest theater-type comedy clubs that I've seen all over the country," Medina said. "This is one of the nicest ones, if not the nicest."

Medina said his first appearance at the club came in 2009, marking the beginning of a career that would eventually take him across the country.

"Yeah, the first one I ever got to do was in 2009 in this club," Medina said. "And now to be a headliner, performing all over the country, to be able to finally make it work, to come back and make it go full circle here at the Improv, is just a phenomenal thing."

The San Jose Improv opened in 2002 inside the historic Jose Theater building in downtown San Jose. The theater dates back to 1904 and the venue now accommodates roughly 500 guests.

For Medina, returning to Silicon Valley is also an opportunity to spotlight the local comedy community that helped launch his career.

"I want to make sure that people know this place is here, that you are always going to see some of the top comics from all over the world come right here to the Improv," Medina said. "So, for me to be able to use this as a platform, to say, 'We are here,' everybody from the management to the door guy to the staff is awesome, and you'll always have a good time at the Improv in San Jose."

As part of what he calls a "love letter" to San Jose, Medina is offering free tickets to his June 4 show through his website. He described the performances less as a traditional comedy show and more as a community celebration.

"It'll be the best night ever," Medina said. "This audience is like a party."

Despite years on the road, Medina said the power of comedy remains simple.

"Laugh," he said. "It will fix everything. I promise."