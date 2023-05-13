Colombian immigrant family in Bay Area braved danger to cross border

SAN JOSE - Jasbleidy Montejo left Colombia nearly a year ago, seeking a better life for her family while leaving behind an unstable and violent situation.

Montejo and her husband, along with their five-month-old baby Ashley, crossed the US border with Mexico after a long and arduous journey.

"It was an extremely difficult experience, unexplainable because you come to an unknown country," Montejo said.

Upon arriving in the United States, Montejo and her family were detained by Border Patrol officers. She described the experience as "very tough," stating that they had to endure cold and hunger, with her daughter crying due to hunger. However, eventually, they made it to East San Jose, where they received help from organizations like Amigos de Guadalupe.

Jeremy Barousse, director of policing organizing at Amigos de Guadalupe, explained that Jasbleidy's case is just one of at least two they receive daily.

With the end of Title 42, they expect at least ten families to show up daily, many of whom will arrive with only the clothes on their backs. "Amigos de Guadalupe exists to help stabilize these families, providing them with temporary shelters, food, clothing, medical coverage, and opportunities to enroll their children in local school districts," Barousse said.

Despite the challenges Jasbleidy and her family faced, she has a goal to start the asylum process as soon as possible. In the meantime, she is ready to help other families who will follow in their footsteps.

"For now, my goal is to help these families when they get here."