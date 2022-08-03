Colma vice mayor passes away from ovarian cancer a month after announcing retirement

Former Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez in 2019 City of Colma

COLMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer, just weeks after announcing she was retiring from the Colma City Council.

"No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news," said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. "I am honored to have served with Rae over the last fourteen years, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gonzalez family."

Gonzalez planned to serve on the City Council until Sept. 5, according to her retirement announcement in July. She submitted her notice of retirement due to changes in her health that prevented her from performing her responsibilities as vice mayor.

"I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the City Council and staff for their support and guidance. I've truly enjoyed being a part of City Council and serving the community," said Gonzalez in July when she announced her retirement.

"Rae loved serving her community and had a passion for making the Town of Colma a better place to live, work and visit," said City Manager Brian Dossey. "The Colma community will miss her greatly."

Gonzalez was born in San Francisco, though her family moved to Colma, a small town in San Mateo County, when she was in kindergarten.

Gonzalez attended Colma Elementary/Intermediate K-8 and graduated from Jefferson High School, after which she attended San Francisco State University and obtained a degree in visual communication.

Gonzalez began working for the town of Colma in 1989 as the public information officer, beginning her long career in public service.

In 2002, she was first appointed, then elected treasurer, a position she held for six years. In 2008, she joined the City Council, where she has served for 14 years, including two terms as mayor.

The Gonzalez family has asked for privacy during this time.