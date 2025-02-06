Watch CBS News
Collision on Vasco Road near Byron closes all lanes

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Vasco Road near Byron in Contra Costa County was blocked Thursday evening due to a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported about 6:15 p.m on Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo. As of 7 p.m., all lanes were shut down, the CHP said.

Information about injuries in the crash wasn't immediately available.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the road. Motorists should use alternate routes, the CHP said.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

