Coldplay announces Stanford Stadium show in latest leg of long-running tour

Coldplay on their record-breaking world tour Coldplay on their record-breaking world tour 08:00

British band Coldplay announced Tuesday that they will play at Stanford Stadium next year, as part of a series of North American dates in their long-running "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

According to a band statement, the May 31, 2025 show at Stanford begins a series of 10 dates in the U.S. and Canada in the late spring and summer.

Other stops on this leg of the tour include Las Vegas; Denver; El Paso, Texas; Toronto; Boston; Madison, Wisconsin; Nashville and Miami.

With numerous hits including "Yellow", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida" and "Sky Full of Stars", the band released its 10th studio album "Moon Music" last week.

Dubbed "the biggest rock tour of all time" by Billboard, the Music of the Spheres tour has broken numerous records since it began in 2021, with more than 10 million tickets sold and a box office of more than $1 billion.

In an interview with CBS News' Anthony Mason last month, the band said they are enjoying themselves on the record breaking tour and that they are seeking to do two additional albums, noting that the Beatles released 12 studio albums.

The show at Stanford is the only California date in this leg of the tour. Previous stops on the tour in the Golden State included shows at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in 2022 along with shows at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena the following year.

According to Ticketmaster, fans seeking presale tickets can sign up before 7 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Pacific on Friday.