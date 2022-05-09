CoCo supervisors expected to send $750,000 to local libraries

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors could send a quarter million dollars to three county library foundations in board chairperson Karen Mitchoff's district 4 for upgrades and upkeep.

On the board's consent calendar for Tuesday are $250,000 allocations to the Friends of the Pleasant Hill Library, the Walnut Creek Library Foundation, and the Clayton Community Library Foundation.

The money will help the libraries during the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, according to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting.

The $750,000 will come from the district's allocation of the county's livable community trust (fund), generated by conditions placed upon developers of area projects. The funds will be distributed evenly throughout all five county districts.

"Libraries are a necessary component to a vibrant and healthy community with resources that lead to economic development and community engagement," the report says. "Libraries are resource hubs for community members that usually encourage the accessibility to public transportation, which foster smart growth principles."

The funding will go to additions and/or improvements to library services furthering economic goals of the community. Those include fundraising campaigns, equipment and supplies, educational programs and events, expansions of public services like volunteer programs, transportation subsidies bringing people to the libraries, and promotion and marketing.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. at the board's chambers, located in the county administration building, 1025 Escobar Street, Martinez. The meeting can be viewed at the county website.