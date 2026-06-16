Bay Area, Monterey Bay area residents alerted of coastal flooding, hazardous beach conditions

Higher than normal tides along the Pacific coast are prompting alert about flooding around the Bay Area along with dangerous beach conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area shorelines the Monterey Bay area. The advisory was in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay coast, Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast. The advisory was through 5 a.m. Thursday for low-lying bayshore regions along the San Francisco and San Pablo bays.

⚠️Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Thursday morning for the SF Bay and Wednesday morning for the Pacific coast. Up to 1.7 feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas near high tide. Do not drive around barricades or through water! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Ji5vfrsyR0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 16, 2026

Forecasters said that high astronomical tides are combining with a surge effect from the wind, swell and wamer ocean temperatures to bring the highest tides of the season, often known as king tides.

In addition, the NWS issued a beach hazards statement through late Wednesday night for Pacific coast beaches, especially for south and southwest facing beaches. The alert indicated that dangerous conditions were expected along the shoreline and people were urged to keep away from jetties, piers, rocks and other shoreline infrastructure. Anyone near the water is at risk of being overcome by sneaker waves and strong rip currents, forecasters said.

🌊Beach Hazards Statement continues through early Thursday morning. Long-period S-SW swell will generate hazardous conditions including sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay back from the water’s edge, stay off of jetties and piers, and NEVER turn your back on the Ocean! pic.twitter.com/4hN2Gx88XJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 16, 2026

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