Bay Area, Monterey Bay area residents alerted of coastal flooding, hazardous beach conditions
Higher than normal tides along the Pacific coast are prompting alert about flooding around the Bay Area along with dangerous beach conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area shorelines the Monterey Bay area. The advisory was in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday for the North Bay coast, Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast. The advisory was through 5 a.m. Thursday for low-lying bayshore regions along the San Francisco and San Pablo bays.
Forecasters said that high astronomical tides are combining with a surge effect from the wind, swell and wamer ocean temperatures to bring the highest tides of the season, often known as king tides.
In addition, the NWS issued a beach hazards statement through late Wednesday night for Pacific coast beaches, especially for south and southwest facing beaches. The alert indicated that dangerous conditions were expected along the shoreline and people were urged to keep away from jetties, piers, rocks and other shoreline infrastructure. Anyone near the water is at risk of being overcome by sneaker waves and strong rip currents, forecasters said.
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