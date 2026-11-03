Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues sailor in medical distress off California coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew on Halloween evacuated a man after he suffered a medical emergency on a container ship hundreds of miles off the California coast, officials said.

Around 10:55 a.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco were notified about a 53-year-old man experiencing medical distress aboard the container ship Ever Elite. The vessel was in the Pacific, about 225 miles offshore.

Officials coordinated the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Station San Francisco, along with a C-27 Spartan aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento for assistance. The Coast Guard used the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue system to identify nearby vessels that could assist.

Over the course of the day, the Ever Elite traveled more than 190 miles towards San Francisco.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m., the Dolphin crew arrived at the ship, which was 34 miles offshore. Video from the Coast Guard shows a crewmember rappelling from the helicopter before the man was hoisted.

The man was taken to Air Station San Francisco, where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

"This rescue highlights the coordination and teamwork of our Coast Guard members during maritime search and rescue operations, as well as the critical role the AMVER system plays in saving lives," Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Rodgers, U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement Monday. "Through coordination with our air stations and nearby commercial vessels, we were able to quickly bring help to someone in distress."

The man was taken to Sutter Health Mills-Peninsula Medical Center for additional care. Officials did not release the man's name.