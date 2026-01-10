Daughters of legendary coach John Beam reflect on his life at Oakland celebration

Family and friends of legendary football coach John Beam gathered in Oakland Saturday for a celebration of his life at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

At the event, his two daughters spoke about what Beam meant to them.

Beam was known to have a very large extended family, but at home, he was surrounded by the love of three special women — his wife, Cindi, and two daughters, Sonjha and Monica.

"I was born in the middle of football season," Sonjha said. "And if you ask my dad, that was no coincidence. He always said it was perfect timing, early enough in the morning so he could be there with my mom, hold me and then still make it back up the hill to Skyline in time for practice."

Through the pain and tears, they shared fond memories of the man they called dad.

"My dad called me his mini me," Monica said. "We're a lot alike. But one of the greatest gifts I got from him was the desire to constantly learn and be curious. Even in his 60s, he was still learning and evolving."

"Most everyone here knew my dad as coach Beam, but there was another side of him -- softer, sweeter and somehow even more profound," Sonjha said.

Many of his closest friends also spoke at the memorial, each of them thanking his family.

"He was loved by thousands," said coach Chris, a friend of John. "And he reciprocated. He loved all those thousands back. But he didn't love none of us like that, Cindi, Monica and Sonjha. And they shared him with us and that was big time."

Oakland Mayor Barabora Lee and Congresswoman Lateefah Simon also talked about what Beam meant to this community, especially the many players and students he impacted over the years.

"Cindi, Monica and Sonjha, I love coach," said Piedmont Chief of Police, Fred Shavies. "One of the greatest lessons that he left me with was the example of how he fiercely loved his girls. I want to love and lift up my own two daughters in that same way."

"You were so much more than a football coach, you were my hero, my mentor and the most important person in my life," said Kevin Parker, who played for John. "You believed in me before I believed in myself and that belief changed who I am."

His daughters said that while John passionately loved them all, his grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. His tragic death took away valuable time with his grandchildren, but what John stood for will stand for generations to come.

"Legacies are measured by trophies or titles, it's measured by who you show up for, who you believe in, who you protect, uplift and love again and again," Sonjha said. "My dad showed up everywhere, for everyone, all the time."