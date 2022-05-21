3 juveniles among 4 arrested in Cloverdale convenience store robbery

CLOVERDALE – Information given to Cloverdale police from a witness led to the arrest of four people connected to an armed robbery that occurred at a Quik Stop convenience store on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 601 N. Cloverdale Blvd. at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, the store employee told police that two male suspects in ski masks brandished a firearm and demanded money. The clerk gave the robbers an undisclosed amount of cash and the men fled on foot toward North Street, according to police.

A witness told police that he had been driving on North Street when he saw a silver Honda parked there that contained two people inside with their seats leaned back. He then saw them walking toward the Quik Stop, putting ski masks over their heads.

The witness said he attempted to alert the clerk by "erratically" honking his horn, at which time the driver of the Honda attempted to intervene by blocking him from driving further along the street.

The witness then reported that he then saw the two males exit the store and run toward the Honda. One suspect fired three rounds from a firearm but did not strike the witness. Once the suspects were in the car, the Honda driver headed towards state Highway 128.

The witness provided the license plate of the suspected getaway car to police, who also found three spent shell casings at the scene. Police said that they had previously pulled over the Honda that evening but did not disclose the reason for the stop.

Police said that the person registered to the Honda lives in the 20000 block of Highway 128 in Yorkville. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office initiated surveillance of the property, noting that a Honda matching the same make, model, color and license plates of the suspect vehicle from the robbery was located at the residence.

At 5:55 a.m. Friday, a search warrant for the property was executed and deputies allege that evidence connecting the suspects to the crime as discovered in the residence.

Arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of ghost gun and assault with a deadly weapon were Angel Marron, 18, and one juvenile. Two other juveniles were arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime.