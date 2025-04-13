Clippers beat Warriors 124-119 in OT to secure fifth seed, Golden State heads to play-in

James Harden hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime, a pair of free throws and scored on Jimmy Butler's goaltending to finish with 39 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard added 33 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in the teams' regular-season finale Sunday.

Leonard missed a free throw with 6.1 seconds but made the next, and the Warriors had one last chance, but Buddy Hield missed a 3 to tie it.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and made a 3-pointer with 2:06 left in OT, but turned the ball over the next time down swarmed by two defenders. Butler had 30 points and nine assists. He and Curry now will have to lead seventh-seeded Golden State in a play-in game at home against Memphis on Tuesday night.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who will take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

After Leonard traveled with 36.7 seconds left in overtime, Draymond Green missed a layup. Green defended Leonard's missed last shot of regulation.