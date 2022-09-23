Person rescued from cliff at China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A person was rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco, the latest in a series of recent rescues from the site.

The San Francisco Fire Department said one adult was rescued and posted a picture on social media of a rope rescue from the back of a home in the exclusive Sea Cliff neighborhood above the beach.

The fire department did not elaborate on the circumstances of the rescue but said the person was going to be OK.

The rescue comes less than a week after three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach, one of the most popular scenic spots in the city offering views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands.

The Golden Gate National Park Service says swimming is not recommended at China Beach because of the unpredictable conditions.