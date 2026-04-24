City College of San Francisco culinary students turn classroom lessons into real-world dining experience

At City College of San Francisco, culinary students are turning classroom lessons into real-world experience — and envisioning the restaurants they hope to one day open.

In the college's culinary arts program, students train in a working campus restaurant known as The Chef's Table, where they prepare and serve affordable, gourmet-style dishes to the public.

For second-semester student Anthony Calvo, the program is already shaping his long-term vision. He hopes to one day open a restaurant that blends the cultures that have influenced his life.

"Latin, because I'm Mexican and Salvadorian. I also have Peruvian godparents who play a major role in my life," Calvo said. "And Asian, because I really love Japanese and Chinese food and their culture."

That fusion is already taking shape in the kitchen. During a recent class, Calvo prepared a Latin-inspired variation of a traditional Asian dish, incorporating homegrown Peruvian peppers.

"They're going to add a very good and exceptional heat and flavor to this dish," he said.

The program is guided by instructor and chef Malik Francis, who said the curriculum goes beyond cooking techniques to emphasize leadership and personal growth.

"We are trying something new in that we are working on so much about personal development, leadership, and taking extreme ownership of everything in our lives," Francis said.

Francis encourages students to translate their culinary interests into viable business opportunities — a message that has resonated with Calvo.

"He has been one of the best teachers I've had, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart," Calvo said.

Through hands-on experience and mentorship, the program aims to equip students with both the technical skills and confidence needed to succeed — serving up not just meals, but ambition, at the Chef's Table.