Florida cosmetologist found guilty in California death of Kim Kardashian lookalike

An unlicensed cosmetologist from Florida has been found guilty in a California court for providing an injection that killed a model who was known as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, prosecutors said.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 53-year-old Vivian Alexandra Gomez of Royal Palm Beach was convicted Monday in the 2023 death of Christina Gourkani. Following a 15-day trial and three hours of deliberations, jurors found Gomez guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

Prosecutors said Gourkani, a model who resembled the reality TV star and who had hundreds of thousands of social media followers, hired Gomez to perform an illegal gluteal silicon injection.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said she administered a silicon injection that killed Christina Gourkani on April 19, 2023. CBS

On April 19, 2023, Gomez flew to San Francisco International Airport and met Gourkani and her fiancée at the Burlingame Mariott hotel to perform the procedure. After receiving the injections, prosecutors said the victim quickly fell very ill and her fiancée called 911.

Gourkani was transported to Mills Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, where she died of respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism the following day.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, injectable silicon injections for body contouring have not been approved and can cause serious injuries, disfigurement and even death.

Christina Gourkani, a Kim Kardashian lookalike, died after receiving a silicon injection in a Burlingame hotel room on April 19, 2023. CBS

Gomez was arrested after she returned to Florida. She waived extradition and was brought back to San Mateo County to face charges.

Following Monday's verdict, Gomez was remanded into custody and is being held without bail ahead of sentencing. She had previously been out of custody on $200,000 bond.

Gomez faces up to seven years in state prison, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.