49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wins AP Comeback Player of the Year

San Francisco star running back Christian McCaffrey was named the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday following a stellar 2025 season after missing most of last season with injuries.

The 29-year-old McCaffrey received the award at the annual NFL Honors event held at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts.

In 2025, McCaffrey started all 17 regular-season games, finishing with 311 carries for 1,202 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, while also hauling in 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. His 2,126 total yards from scrimmage were the second-most in the NFL, and he became the first player in league history to register at least five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in the same season.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last season, McCaffrey appeared in just four games after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and, after a brief comeback, a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

"Just to be able to come back, stay healthy and contribute every week, it means everything," McCaffrey said during his acceptance speech. "This game isn't easy, and bouncing back from what I went through last year makes this award really special."

McCaffrey was also a finalist for Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for 2025. On Wednesday, McCaffrey was also honored with the USAA 2025 Salute to Service Award, which recognizes the "exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community." McCaffrey's father, Ed McCaffrey, presented him with the award on Thursday.

In 2023, McCaffrey was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,023 and totaling 21 touchdowns. His dominant season helped propel the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII and cemented his standing as one of the league's premier dual-threat backs.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan praised McCaffrey's perseverance, calling his 2025 season "one of the most impressive individual efforts I've ever seen" and crediting him with helping keep San Francisco competitive through adversity.

McCaffrey was relied upon more than ever as the San Francisco powered through a litany of injuries to top players to finish the season 12-5, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round before bowing out in the divisional round.