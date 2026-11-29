The California Highway Patrol said a driver is dead and an officer is injured after a car chase in Antioch ended in a shooting Saturday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., CHP officers said they saw a vehicle that Antioch police had reported as stolen heading eastbound on Highway 4 near Bailey Road in Pittsburg.

The officers tried to pull the driver over, CHP said, but were instead led on a car chase. According to the CHP, the chase ended when the driver crashed near Laurel and Canada Valley roads in Antioch.

After the chase, CHP said the driver was shot and killed, and an officer was shot multiple times. The officer was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Antioch police said it is leading the investigation into the shooting and has identified the driver only as an adult male.