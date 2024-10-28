Watch CBS News
CHP seize arsenal during arrest of Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun on I-80 last month

The California Highway Patrol recently arrested a freeway shooting suspect who allegedly shot a gun from a moving car last month, according to authorities. 

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, CHP detectives arrested Victor Hugo France, Jr., 43, at his Vallejo home. Officers found 18 firearms -- including nine handguns and nine rifles -- ammunition, and suspected narcotics for sale that were also seized during the search.   

Firearms seized in CHP arrest
CHP seized firearms, ammunition, and suspected narcotics during a warrant search of Victor Hugo France, Jr. CHP

About 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers assigned to the CHP's Solano Area office were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Interstate Highway 80, east of Tennessee Street in Vallejo. Witnesses said a man was firing a gun into the air while driving on the freeway.  

Detectives were provided with a description of the suspect's vehicle, including the license plate. That and Flock Safety camera technology helped them track down France. 

France was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal transfer of a firearm, and possession of narcotics for sale.

