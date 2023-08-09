CHP investigating non-injury freeway shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating a non-injury freeway shooting that damaged a victim's vehicle early Tuesday morning in Oakland.

ALSO READ: Shooting on Orinda freeway in late July leaves 1 dead, CHP says

In a press release posted on social media by the CHP Oakland area office, authorities said officers responded Tuesday morning at around 10:40 a.m. to a call regarding a possible freeway shooting incident in Oakland that happened on eastbound State Route 24 between 51st Street and Claremont Avenue.

CHP said it was believed that the shooting happened hours earlier at approximately 5:30 a.m. Officers spoke with the adult victim and confirmed there were no injuries in connection with the shooting, but determined the victim's vehicle sustained damage.

ALSO READ: CHP: Major delays caused on eastbound Bay Bridge after naked female driver gets out of car, fires gun

The Oakland office of the CHP is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Oakland CHP office at 510-457-2875 and ask for Officer J. Sicairos.

Freeway shootings have become an increasing concern in the Bay Area. The California Highway Patrol reports that officers have responded to more than 435 freeway shootings in the Bay Area since January 2020.

This past weekend, a Sunday afternoon freeway shooting in San Leandro left one person in the hospital, according to CHP. Another shooting on a different stretch of State Route 24 in late July left one person dead.

One freeway shooting survivor who was injured last month told KPIX 5 she now drives mostly in the slow lanes on the freeway.

ALSO READ: Highway horror: Woman wounded in San Francisco freeway shooting speaks

"I signaled. I looked over my shoulder before I changed lanes. I quote unquote did all the right things, right? But that split second decision to still proceed with the lane change ended up nearly costing me my life. I mean, this person hunted me for close to a minute, dodging traffic to catch up just so that he could pull into the shoulder and shoot at me and try to kill me," said the survivor, a woman in her 30s.

The CHP called her case a road rage incident. Multiple bullets hit her car. One shot struck her right leg.

It happened on July 14 on I-280 in San Francisco, the same day an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed by a stray bullet on I-580 in Oakland. Investigators said the two cases are not connected.

ALSO READ: Parents detail serious injuries suffered by boy hurt in Oakland freeway shooting