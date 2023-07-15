Freeway shooting in Oakland shuts lanes of eastbound I-580

OAKLAND -- A shooting reportedly involving two vehicles injured at least one person and caused eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland to be closed Friday evening.

The first reports of the shooting were issued at around 7:15 p.m. Friday and Caltrans traffic map showed I-580 eastbound traffic was stopped at Harrison St. as of 7:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, the victim was not in either of the two vehicles involved in the shootout.

Will be updated.