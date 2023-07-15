Watch CBS News
Crime

Freeway shooting in Oakland shuts lanes of eastbound I-580

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND -- A shooting reportedly involving two vehicles injured at least one person and caused eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland to be closed Friday evening.

The first reports of the shooting were issued at around 7:15 p.m. Friday and Caltrans traffic map showed I-580 eastbound traffic was stopped at Harrison St. as of 7:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, the victim was not in either of the two vehicles involved in the shootout.

Will be updated.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.