CHP: Major delays caused on eastbound Bay Bridge after naked woman gets out of car, fires gun

SAN FRANCISCO -- Traffic was backed up on the Bay Bridge going eastbound Tuesday afternoon when a female driver got out of her car naked and fired a gun into the air, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, there was a report of a reckless driver on eastbound Interstate 80 around 4:40 p.m. The caller also told 911 dispatchers the driver appeared to have a gun.

Naked woman with gun at eastbound Bay Bridge approach. CBS SF

The CHP said the driver then stopped on the bridge and got out of her car while wielding a knife and yelled at other drivers. She got back into the car but soon stopped near the toll plaza.

This time, the driver allegedly exited the car naked and carrying a gun; she then began firing shots into the air and at other vehicles, according to the CHP.

CHP said no injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement arrested the woman near the Interstate 880 transition, and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes, along with the 880 transition, on the Bay Bridge were temporarily shut down.

The incident caused major delays for drivers heading out of the city.