Shooting on Orinda freeway in late July leaves 1 dead, CHP says

ORINDA — A shooting on an Orinda freeway in late July left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 28, Orinda police contacted CHP officers to inform them of a freeway shooting.

The CHP said the shooting happened on state Route 24, east of St. Stephens Drive.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is believed to have "pulled in behind and then alongside the victim vehicle." Several gunshots were then reportedly heard, and the occupants of the car soon noticed the rear passenger was shot.

The driver transported the passenger to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Detectives are still investigating a motive and trying to identify the shooter, or shooters, and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Investigations Tipline at 707-917-4491.