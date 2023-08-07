Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting on Orinda freeway in late July leaves 1 dead, CHP says

/ CBS San Francisco

CHP investigating deadly freeway shooting on Highway 24 in late July
CHP investigating deadly freeway shooting on Highway 24 in late July 00:30

ORINDA — A shooting on an Orinda freeway in late July left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 28, Orinda police contacted CHP officers to inform them of a freeway shooting.

The CHP said the shooting happened on state Route 24, east of St. Stephens Drive.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is believed to have "pulled in behind and then alongside the victim vehicle." Several gunshots were then reportedly heard, and the occupants of the car soon noticed the rear passenger was shot.

The driver transported the passenger to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Detectives are still investigating a motive and trying to identify the shooter, or shooters, and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Investigations Tipline at 707-917-4491.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.