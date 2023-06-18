CHP investigate fatal solo vehicle crash that killed driver on Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Authorities in the North Bay are investigating a deadly solo crash on southbound U.S. Highway 101 that killed a driver early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Santa Rosa CHP office, Sunday morning at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers responded to a crash on southbound US-101 south of West Sierra Avenue after receiving a report that a small sedan ran off the roadway. Arriving CHP officers found a Honda Civic with an unresponsive solo male occupant trapped inside.

The initial investigation of the crash indicated the driver was traveling south on Highway 101 and, for an unknown reason, drifted off the roadway to the right where it crashed into a freeway sign before driving into a large redwood tree. Fire department personnel responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the wreckage before transporting him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

After arriving at the hospital, CHP said the driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The identification of the victim by the Sonoma County Coroner's Office is being withheld pending notifications to family. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)588-1400.