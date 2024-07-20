CHP arrests Oakland man in freeway shooting

An Oakland man has been accused of a freeway shooting after a road rage incident northeast of Orinda, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Aaron Demetrius Davis Jr., 30, was accused of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and illegal firearm possession, the CHP said in a Facebook post.

The freeway shooting was reported about 6 p.m. on June 16 on eastbound state Highway 24 at the Acalanes Road off-ramp, police said.

The victim, who wasn't injured, told police that a road rage incident led to a non-injury crash on Highway 24.

As both vehicles were stopping on the shoulder, a gunman shot at the victim's vehicle and fled.

Davis was identified with information regarding the gunman's vehicle and was arrested July 3, police said.

A search of two Oakland residences found numerous firearms, including an assault-style rifle, pistols, and high-capacity magazines, the CHP said.