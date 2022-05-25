CHP arrest Vacaville man allegedly injuring officer in hit-and-run

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol arrested a Vacaville man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly hit a CHP officer and drove off, leaving the victim with major injuries, CHP officials said.

Jimmy Jimenez, 21, is in Santa Rita Jail and was expected to arraigned Wednesday morning following the crash just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of University Avenue in Berkeley.

A CHP officer was on the left side of a disabled vehicle when Jimenez in a Dodge Ram truck sideswiped the officer's patrol vehicle and hit the officer outside helping the disabled motorist, according to the CHP.

An officer inside the patrol vehicle and the disabled motorist escaped injury. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center.

Jimenez allegedly drove away after hitting the officer. CHP officers located Jimenez on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 80 at Pinole Valley Road. He was uninjured and asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge, according to the CHP.

Jimenez was taken into custody and is being held on $95,000 bail, according to jail records.