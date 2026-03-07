Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco celebrates Year of the Horse

The Chinese New Year Parade is taking place Saturday in San Francisco and will be free to attend for the public.

It's the Year of the Horse, and the parade celebrating it will begin at 5:15 p.m.

Where does the parade begin?

The parade will begin at 2nd and Market streets, head towards Geary Street, turn onto Powell Street, then follow Post Street until Kearny Street.

Once on Kearny Street, it will continue until reaching Columbus Avenue.

Watching the parade

Organizers said the public can watch from any point on the parade route, but the crossing points set up along the route should not be used to view the parade. Also, while there are bleachers along the route, those require tickets.

The parade crossing points are at Grant and Geary, Grant and Post, California and Kearny, and Washington and Kearny.

Attendees should expect crowding to increase as they get closer to Chinatown.

There is designated accessible seating, according to organizers. Free accessible seating will be marked using a banner and will be located outside of the barricades.

For those with bleacher tickets, the accessible seating will be within the bleacher area.

When does the parade end

The parade will take about 2 ½ hours and begins at 5:15 p.m.

Are there public bathrooms

Organizers said there will be portables throughout the parade route, and will be near the bleacher areas.