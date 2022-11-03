San Jose physical therapist accused of sexual assaulting child patient; Other victims sought

SAN JOSE -- A physical therapist who works for state children's health services in Santa Clara County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child patient multiple times, police said Thursday.

San Jose police said 45-year-old Leonard Cheng was arrested Tuesday near his San Jose home without incident following a months-long investigation. The 16-year-old victim reported the sexual assaults to police on June 28.

Cheng worked as a physical therapist for California Children's Services, a program for children with certain diseases or health problems. The victim was receiving treatment from Cheng because of a medical condition.

Leonard Cheng San Jose Police Department

Police said on more than one occasion, Cheng engaged in sexual acts with the victim. Investigators are also seeking other possible victims since Cheng worked with other minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect were urged to contact Detective McCaughin #4462 or Detective Sergeant Ruybal #3719 of the San José Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4462@sanjoseca.gov and or 3719@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-4102.