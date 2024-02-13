Chevron reports flaring event at Richmond refinery

The Richmond refinery experienced a brief flaring event on Tuesday.

Chevron said the flaring event was a CWS Level 1 Hazmat incident. The company notified the Richmond Fire Department at 3:19 p.m. of the flaring.

By 3:38 p.m., Richmond fire had confirmed the flaring was no longer active.

The fire department said a Level 1 incident has no public health impacts, and residents do not need to take any actions.

Richmond fire crews were last at the refinery on Saturday morning for a Level 1 incident. The flaring lasted about five minutes.