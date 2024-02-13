Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Chevron reports flaring event at Richmond refinery

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-13-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-13-24 09:26

The Richmond refinery experienced a brief flaring event on Tuesday.

Chevron said the flaring event was a CWS Level 1 Hazmat incident. The company notified the Richmond Fire Department at 3:19 p.m. of the flaring.

By 3:38 p.m., Richmond fire had confirmed the flaring was no longer active.

The fire department said a Level 1 incident has no public health impacts, and residents do not need to take any actions.

Richmond fire crews were last at the refinery on Saturday morning for a Level 1 incident. The flaring lasted about five minutes.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:22 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.