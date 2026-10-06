DEA agents seize over 2,000 pounds of meth in California's Central Valley

More than 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine was seized and five people were arrested during the bust of an alleged drug lab in California's Central Valley, authorities said.

On Monday, the San Francisco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced details of the bust, which took place at a home in an unnamed "rural desert neighborhood." During the operation, five people from Sinaloa, Mexico were arrested.

DEA agents, along with sheriff's deputies from Kern and San Bernardino counties, seized 574 pounds of methamphetamine from the home, along with 1,567 pounds of liquid methamphetamine. Three firearms and several thousand dollars in cash were also seized.

Items that DEA agents said they found during the bust of an alleged drug lab in California's Central Valley. Authorities said on Oct. 5, 2026 that more than 2,000 pounds of meth were seized and five people were arrested. Drug Enforcement Administration San Francisco Office

Agents said the hazmat unit from the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District also assisted in processing the lab, which was described as "dangerous and unsanitary" and had large amounts of "hazardous unknown chemicals."

Authorities did not release the suspects' names.

Last month, agents busted another alleged lab during a separate operation in Tulare County, south of Fresno. About 100 pounds of crystal meth, hundreds of gallons of liquid methamphetamine and $600,000 in cash were seized during the operation, which took place on Sept 11.

Three people from Mexico were charged in connection with the Tulare County bust, according to the DEA.