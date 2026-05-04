3 dead, 2 arrested in separate weekend DUI crashes on Central Coast

Three people died and two drivers were arrested following two separate DUI crashes that took place on the Central Coast minutes apart Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Monterey office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to a collision on Highway 1 north of Springfield Road near Moss Beach shortly after 10:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation determined the driver of a GMC pickup traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow lines, sideswiping a Ford pickup before crashing head-on into a Honda sedan.

Officers said a 58-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ford pickup was taken to a hospital for possible injuries, while three others inside the pickup were not injured.

Three men inside the Honda were taken to a hospital. All three succumbed to their injuries and died.

The identities of the deceased will be provided by the Monterey County coroner once next of kin are notified.

Officers said the driver of the GMC displayed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI. The driver, identified as 40-year-old David Oleata, was taken to the hospital and was later booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Around 10:40 p.m., police in Salinas responded to a suspected DUI crash on East Boronda Road. According to officers, an AMR ambulance responding to an emergency was struck head on by the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze.

Police said the ambulance had its lights and sirens on at the time of the collision.

Scene of a DUI crash involving an ambulance on East Boronda Road in Salinas on May 2, 2026. Salinas Police Department

Both medical personnel inside the ambulance and the driver of the Chevrolet were injured. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation determined the Chevrolet driver crossed over the double yellow lines, causing the collision. A breathalyzer revealed the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.20%, more than twice the legal limit.

Police booked the driver, identified as 26-year-old Armando Ortiz Mendoza, on suspicion of felony DUI.

"Driving under the influence is not a mistake without consequences. In this case, two emergency medical professionals were injured while trying to help someone else," Salinas police said Sunday.