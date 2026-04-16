Celebrini breaks Sharks' single-season points record in 6-1 romp over Jets

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and two assists to break Joe Thornton's San Jose record for points in a season with 115, helping the Sharks rout the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Thursday night in the finale for both teams.

The 19-year-old Celebrini had 45 goals and 70 assists in 82 games in his second NHL season. Thornton had 114 points in 2006-07, also playing 82 games. Last season, Celebrini had 63 points in 70 games, with 25 goals and 38 assists.

San Jose missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, finishing 39-35-8.

The Jets were 35-35-12 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. They are the fifth NHL team to win the Presidents' Trophy for the best regular-season record and not qualify for the playoffs the following season.

William Eklund also had a goal and two assists for San Jose. Will Smith had a goal and an assist, Collin Graf, Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa also scored, and John Klingberg added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots.

Cole Koepke scored for Winnipeg.