Celebrini notches 14th goal, Sharks beat Bruins 3-1

Macklin Celebrini scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Sunday night.

Shakir Mukhamadullin added his first goal of the season, Collin Graf added an empty-netter and Yaroslav Askarov made 33 saves for the Sharks, who have won three of four.

The No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Celebrini scored on a power play 11:45 into the second period. The 19-year-old phenom entered the day third in the NHL with 32 points. The goal came off an assist from Dmitry Orlov.

Morgan Geekie scored his 17th goal for the Bruins, tying Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. Boston has lost four of six since a seven-game winning streak.

Mukhamadullin gave the Sharks the early lead when he took a cross-ice pass from Mario Ferraro and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Celebrini made it 2-0 with his goal in the second.

San Jose had a 5-on-3 advantage briefly in the second but failed to score on eight shot attempts.

The Bruins were on the attack and in the Sharks' zone for much of the final period. David Pastrnak chased the puck behind the Sharks net then made a wraparound pass to Geekie, who flipped it in for the goal midway through the final period.

Graf secured the win with his empty-netter with 1:07 left.

Up next

Bruins: Face the Islanders in New York on Wednesday.

Sharks: Visit the Avalanche on Wednesday.