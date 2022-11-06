Caught on video: Oakland sex shop owned by city council candidate burglarized

OAKLAND -- Two thieves broke into a sex shop owned by city council candidate Nenna Joiner in downtown Oakland early Saturday morning -- a crime recorded on survelliance video.

Joiner has owned Feelmore Adult for the last 13 years.

They shared surveillance video with KPIX 5 that showed one thief grabbing an armful of pricey sex toys, while the other heads to the back of the store for the cash register and lingerie. Joiner said the suspects had cut the lock on the metal gate.

The burglars ran out of the store after about 30 seconds around 6 a.m. Saturday and into a waiting black Mercedes near 17th Street and Telegrah Ave., according to Joiner.

"This has never happened to my business, but it's definitely happened to all of my business neighbor," they said. "One neighbor has gotten four break-ins, another neighbor got broke into, they only stole 3 packs of cigarettes, another neighbor just stole sodas and a cash register."

"My neighbor right behind me has just grappled with an intruder as they came into the business for that morning."

Now that the longtime resident and small business owner has experienced first-hand the problems, they hopes to help address, including crime, if elected.

"I don't know if it was targeted, all I know is that they're targeting businesses," Joiner said. "I know OPD is inundated just like everybody else, and every other city service, but small businesses we definitely need to stay open, and I think we have a lot to offer the city."

Joiner spent the day reinforcing the gate, changing locks, and taking inventory of the losses, estimated to be well over $2,000.

They credits the alarm system for alerting Oakland police, who showed up on scene shortly after the break-in.

When Joiner was asked if they feel safe in the area:

"You don't think about it, you don't think about your safety, when you're livelihood.. you know," Joiner said.

Joiner wants to encourage other small business owners to install high quality surveillance cameras and locks.

As for the thieves:

"If you need a job, I got a job for you. If you really want to understand how to benefit and use money if you want to start your own business, that's what the city of Oakland can actually offer people. You don't have to go out there and risk your life, to actually break into someone's business, as they risk their life to be in business. It's a no-win situation."